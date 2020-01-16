Kumail Nanjiani needs to stop getting behind the wheel of a car. Because it only ends in violence, and this time, murder. In The Lovebirds, Nanjiani is one half of a happy couple with Issa Rae (Insecure), whose bliss is suddenly interrupted by a murder — which they are framed for. Watch The Lovebirds trialer below.

The Lovebirds Trailer

Nanjiani and Rae play a blissfully in love couple whose happy life is suddenly interrupted by a man falling on their car. Suddenly, they’re caught up in what they think is a police chase, as a man (Paul Sparks) commandeers their car in the name of the law to chase another man and run him over. Suddenly, Nanjiani and Rae find themselves to be the number one culprits in this man’s murder, and must embark on a hijinks-filled journey to prove their innocence.

The Lovebirds seems like a romantic action-comedy in the vein of Date Night or Game Night, in which normal couples find themselves caught in some high-octane action flick and hopelessly out of their depths. But The Lovebirds has high anticipation going into it — Nanjiani and Rae are both rising comedy stars, and the film reunites Nanjiani with his The Big Sick director Michael Showalter. I’ll admit that when I heard of this project, I was more looking forward to Nanjiani and Rae starring in a more conventional rom-com and not one with this action-inspired twist, but the two have great chemistry — romantic and comedic — together. But in the aftermath of (the mostly okay) Stuber, I don’t know why Nanjiani bothers to get behind the wheel onscreen anymore. It obviously only ends badly.

Anna Camp and Kyle Bornheimer also star in The Lovebirds, which makes its world debut at SXSW this March.

Here is the synopsis for The Lovebirds:

A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

The Lovebirds opens in theaters on April 3, 2020.