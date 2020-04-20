The Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae-starring comedy The Lovebirds was one of the many films impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with Paramount pulling the movie from its April release date as every other studio postponed upcoming theatrical releases. But in an unexpected move, Paramount handed the film over to Netflix. The Lovebirds will be foregoing a theatrical release altogether for an exclusive streaming debut on Netflix in May, more than a month after its original slated theatrical release. A new trailer has been released announcing The Lovebirds Netflix release date.

The Lovebirds Netflix Release Date Trailer

The Lovebirds hasn’t had the smoothest flight to release. First the film was originally slated to have its world premiere at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas, but that event was one of the first to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then Paramount pulled the film from theatrical release altogether, handing the comedy to Netflix to release on its streaming service exclusively. But as the pandemic wears on and quarantined folks are running out of new things to watch, this move seems prescient.

Besides, a comedy in which Nanjiani and Rae star as a couple who become unintentionally wrapped up in a murder mystery seems like the perfect movie for a Friday quarantine night. It’s Nanjiani and Rae at the top of their comedy games, and a premise that looks like a cross between Game Night and Date Night (if this movie had the word “Night” in it, that would’ve made for a hilarious triple feature). The new trailer for The Lovebirds announces the official Netflix release, which is now set for May 22. Both Nanjiani and Rae (the two of them looking comfortably dressed) took to Twitter to confirm the new release date too.

Here is the official synopsis for The Lovebirds:

A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

The Lovebirds premieres exclusively on Netflix on May 22, 2020.