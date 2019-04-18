The Lodge was one of the best films I saw at Sundance this year – a chilly, slow-burning nightmare that’s bound to give horror fans a jolt. What makes this creeper so effective is how unpredictable it is, which means you might want to go into The Lodge with as little info as possible. That said, the first trailer for the film does an excellent job being vague, while still selling the dread-inducing atmosphere on display. Watch The Lodge trailer below.

The Lodge Trailer

Horror films that play at festivals often end up saddled with praise that borders on hyperbole, and The Lodge is no different. In fact, there’s a quote from my review in this trailer in which I call it “the next great horror film.” Does that sound a bit much? Maybe – but I meant it earnestly. This movie really is that good. It’s a chilling, upsetting film that unfolds mostly in one location, and never lets up. Almost from the first frame, The Lodge unfolds in a manner tailor-made to quicken your pulse and jangle your nerves. As I wrote in my review:

It seems like every year, we get at least one film heralded as “the next great horror movie.” Sometimes, that assessment is overblown. But sometimes, it’s spot-on. This year’s next great horror film is The Lodge, and I am entirely confident in that assessment. It’s going to be nearly impossible for any other fright flick this year to top the atmospheric dread and abject terror on display here. An icy cold mix of The Shining and religious mania run wild, The Lodge opens with a bang, and never lets up. Take it from someone who doesn’t scare easy: The Lodge is scary as hell.

I don’t want to tell you too much about The Lodge, because the less you know, the better off you’ll be. Here’s the gist of it: Riley Keough plays a young woman on the verge of marrying a man who has two kids from a previous marriage. Keough’s character desperately tries to make the kids like her, but these children aren’t having it. They resent her, and do everything they can to push her away. Things go from bad to worse when Keough and the two kids get trapped in a cabin during a blizzard. What happens next? Well…you’ll have to see for yourself.

The Lodge doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’re bound to learn it soon, since there’s now a trailer.