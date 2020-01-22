The Lodge is ready to give you the creeps with a brand new trailer. This genuinely scary horror movie from the directors of Goodnight Mommy traps Riley Keough and two kids in a cabin (or lodge, if you will) during a blizzard. Almost immediately, things start going wrong – with shocking results. Watch the latest The Lodge trailer below – but be warned: it gives away a few things that might’ve been left as surprises.

The Lodge Trailer

I first saw The Lodge almost a year ago, when it played at the Sundance Film Festival. I was completely blown away by how chilling and well-crafted everything was, and when I revisited the film again at the Overlook Film Festival, I felt secure in my declaration that this was a title worthy of the “next great horror film” monicker. This deserves the same amount of buzz as titles like Hereditary and The Babadook. As I said in my review:

It seems like every year, we get at least one film heralded as “the next great horror movie.” Sometimes, that assessment is overblown. But sometimes, it’s spot-on. This year’s next great horror film is The Lodge, and I am entirely confident in that assessment. It’s going to be nearly impossible for any other fright flick this year to top the atmospheric dread and abject terror on display here. An icy cold mix of The Shining and religious mania run wild, The Lodge opens with a bang, and never lets up. Take it from someone who doesn’t scare easy: The Lodge is scary as hell.

The Lodge “follows a family who retreat to their remote winter cabin over the holidays. When the father (Richard Armitage) is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves his children, Aidan (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh) in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace (Riley Keough). Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past.”

There’s a lot more going on in the film than that description says, but the less you know, the better. In fact, I almost to tell you to not watch the trailer, because there are one or two shots that give away some big moments that are better off experienced fresh.

The Lodge opens February 7. Check out the new poster below (featuring a quote from me!).