The Lion King IMAX

Jon Favreau‘s The Lion King has proven somewhat divisive among critics, but most agree that his new film is, at the very least, a jaw-dropping technical achievement. Through the use of new technology, Favreau found a way to make a remake of a 25-plus-year-old movie feel like an event – something studios seem to be struggling with as rival franchise entries have been flopping left and right this year.

Now word has arrived that certain The Lion King IMAX theaters will play a version of the movie that’s been specifically formatted for IMAX screens, in which the movie’s biggest musical numbers will expand vertically to fill up the entire screen. Find out which theaters are hosting these screenings below.

According to IMAX’s website, “select musical sequences of The Lion King have been specially formatted exclusively for IMAX theatres – which means that during these scenes, the picture will expand vertically to fill the entire IMAX screen.” That’s good news for those who want to be immediately pulled into the cinematic version of the pride lands, because as you know, the film opens with a practically beat-for-beat rendition of “The Circle of Life.”

Light spoilers for The Lion King ahead.

But the fact that only “select” musical sequences are getting this full IMAX treatment spells bad news for “Be Prepared,” a song some thought would not even be in the movie at all thanks to an early statement by Elton John in which he failed to mention it in the film’s track list. “Be Prepared” is, in fact, in the movie – but it’s such a limp, halfhearted version of the song that I’m guessing the film will not expand in IMAX during that scene. It’s probably for the best – it would only result in a more disappointing experience as you stared at all of the extra room in the frame in which the filmmakers could have attempted to match the gloriously over-the-top moment in the animated original.

The Lion King Remake Comparison

The Lion King IMAX Screenings

Here’s the list of where you can watch these specially formatted screenings:

California

 

Florida

 

Illinois

 

Massachusetts

 

Missouri

 

New York

 

Texas

 

Virginia

 

Washington

 

Washington, D.C.

 

Ontario, Canada

 

Australia

 

Bahamas

 

China

  • Dongguan South China Wanda IMAX Theatre — Dongguan
  • Harbin Entime Tailai Era IMAX Theatre — Harbin
  • Kunming Panxing Dadu LCC & IMAX — Kunming

 

Japan

 

Korea

  • CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall & IMAX — Hangang-ro-3ga, Yongsan-gu

 

New Zealand

 

Taiwan

 

The Lion King arrives in North American theaters on July 19, 2019.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Disney/Pixar, Exhibition, Family Films, Remakes,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.