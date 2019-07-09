Are critics feeling the love tonight? Will you “be prepared” for what they have to say about Disney’s not-quite-live-action, not-quite-animated remake of The Lion King? I sure hope so, because the first reactions have arrived and we’ve gathered several from around the web to give you an idea of whether director Jon Favreau managed to capture the essence of the 1994 animated classic with his newfangled technology.

The Lion King Early Buzz

After his 2016 take on The Jungle Book raked in $966 million worldwide, filmmaker Jon Favreau is back to tackle another remake of a classic Disney property, and he’s used cutting edge technology to bring the story to life. Also aiding him in his journey is a terrific cast, including Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones returning as Mufasa, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa (respectively), John Oliver as Zazu, Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), JD McCrary (Young Simba), Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari, and Eric Andre as Azizi.

So how did the new movie turn out? Here are some initial thoughts from /Film’s Peter Sciretta:

#TheLionKing is a breathtaking visual cinematic achievement. I can’t believe this is a CG animated movie. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. It’s a good Disney remake but was it necessary? Maybe not, but it’s enjoyable and families are gonna love it. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) July 10, 2019

And here’s my own gut reaction after I got out of the screening tonight:

#TheLionKing: Better than I thought it’d be! I still really miss the exaggerated emotions of the characters from the original, but you get occasional flashes in this, and the vocal performances are largely good enough to make up for the rest. Eichner & Rogen steal the movie. — Ben Pearson (@benpears) July 10, 2019

Meanwhile, the rest of the critical community seems largely on the same page:

The Lion King is a wonderful adaptation of an iconic classic. It has a few small changes which enhance what was already great and everything else is right on point. The CG can be slightly distracting at times but the emotion quickly covers that. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/9QmsP3PmNh — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 10, 2019

That said…they owe a HUGE debt of gratitude to the original #TheLionKing animators and screenwriters as the ‘94 film is used beyond a blueprint – it’s their storyboards. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 10, 2019

Been lucky to have attended a number of world premieres but not sure I've ever heard as much clapping during a movie as I did tonight at #TheLionKing . Was like being at a rock concert. Movie is going to make so much money. pic.twitter.com/rnU4qf92mt — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is a landmark *visual* experience. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I think it’s going to change how we look at movies forever. As an *emotional* experience, though…I’ll put it this way: It turns out lions can’t really emote. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 10, 2019

That being said, #TheLionKing does illustrate the limitations of projecting human emotions onto photorealistic animals that can't convey human expression. More in my review when the embargo lifts! — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 10, 2019

Holy smokes, I really loved THE LION KING. I think (I think) it’s the most beautiful effects movie I’ve seen. Like next level, the game has changed kind of thing. (For the record I’m agnostic on the original movie and have zero nostalgia for it. Anyway, this movie hooked me.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is visually immaculate & a game-changer for visual effects. It’s absolutely stunning in every way. The music shines (Glover & Beyoncé take it to another level), the performances are great (Timon, Pumbaa & Scar steal many scenes) & the emotions run HIGH. Truly great pic.twitter.com/lPH9Oo4ybb — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 10, 2019

The Lion King is a visual marvel. Jon Favreau directs the hell out of this film. The voice cast is solid with Billy Eichner & Seth Rogen standing out as Timon & Pumbaa. That being said, it is a incredibly unnecessary remake that hits all the same beats. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/QdyotwD7xU — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) July 10, 2019

Nostalgia hits HARD with #TheLionKing. It’s wonderful to see the story again on the big screen presented in a different way. The cast is amazing and to hear James Earl Jones as Mufasa again put a huge smile on my face. Oh yea, that stampede scene still gets me ? pic.twitter.com/99pZaHNdGY — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is truly breathtaking!@donaldglover continues his streak of being awesome in everything.@beyonce is a queen. As she always was. Real talk tho, @Sethrogen & @billyeichner stole every scene. I’m not exaggerating y’all EVERY??DAMN??SCENE??!! They killed it! — Jacqueline – ROTTEN TOMATOES WROTE A BOOK! (@THATJacqueline) July 10, 2019

Just saw #TheLionKing and it was absolutely breathtaking! The music, the visuals, the voice acting…whatever your feelings on Disney remakes, this one will blow you away. pic.twitter.com/Dk9MdZnKBe — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) July 10, 2019

I just got out of #TheLionKing and really dug it. My fear was realistic animals wouldn’t have the charisma of the cartoon, but they’re very good. Timon and Pumba steal the show. Some of the song/choreo arrangements don’t work as well as the original but still a really fun flick. pic.twitter.com/mOrODQ0vHI — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) July 10, 2019

Here’s the official synopsis:

Disney’s “The Lion King,” directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. Staying true to the classic story, Favreau utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way.

The Lion King hits theaters on July 19, 2019.