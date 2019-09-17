From the day we arrived on the planet, we were waiting for our most beloved Disney animated movies to be made into a breathtakingly realistic CG remake with a new original song by Beyoncé. But despite the retread that Jon Favreau’s The Lion King inevitably ended up being (to both greater and lesser effect than the original, depending on who you ask), there’s more to see than could ever be seen in the theatrical version. That’s right, The Lion King is finally coming to Blu-ray and Digital soon with all-new bonus features and additional content. Disney has set the Blu-ray and Digital release dates for October 2019.

Disney announced that The Lion King will arrive on Digital in HD and 4K Ultra HD and Movies Anywhere on October 11, 2019, followed by physical releases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 22, 2019. Different bonus features will be available on both Digital and physical releases, with Digital consumers in particular receiving an exclusive extra that “playfully conveys the importance of the dung beetle both in the film and the African savanna.” Customers who pre-purchase on Digital will also gain access to “Perfecting the Pride,” a feature following the filmmakers on a research trip in Africa.

But in both versions, bonus features diving into the film’s creation as well as music videos for the original songs by Elton John and Beyoncé will be available.

BONUS FEATURES (may vary by retailer):

PRE-SELL BONUS:

Perfecting the Pride – Join the filmmakers on their research trip to Africa as they immerse themselves in the real world of “The Lion King.” From the animals in the pride, to the smallest of insects and the grasslands in the savanna, experience the attention to detail that brought the film to life.

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE:

Pride Lands Pedia — Dung beetle shares the importance of his “roll” in the African Savanna in a fun, bug’s eye view of the land and its inhabitants.

BLU-RAY & DIGITAL BONUS:

The Journey to “The Lion King” – The Music – Go inside the studio with the cast and crew as they work to honor and elevate The Lion King’s beloved music. The Magic – Discover how the filmmakers blended the traditional filmmaking techniques with virtual reality technology to create amazing movie magic. The Timeless Tale – Filmmakers and cast reflect on the story that has moved generations and share how this Lion King carries a proud legacy forward. More to Be Scene – Recording studio and layer-by-layer progressions of some of most iconic moments in “The Lion King.” “Circle of Life” – Peel back the layers of effects and go behind the scenes of this iconic musical moment from the film “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – See all the effects, talent and fun that went into creating this vibrant version of “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” for the movie “Hakuna Matata” – Join Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) and Billy Eichner (Timon) in the studio for the making of this memorable scene.

Music Videos “Never Too Late” (lyric video) by Elton John “Spirit” performed by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Filmmaker Introduction

Audio Commentary – By Director Jon Favreau.

– By Director Jon Favreau. Song Selection “Circle of Life” “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” “Be Prepared” “Hakuna Matata” “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” “Spirit” “Never Too Late”

Protect the Pride –Director Jon Favreau, the Lion Recovery Fund and conservationists highlight efforts to protect the majestic lions and their home.

The Lion King has been hotly debated as a remake, due to the acclaim surrounding the original and the rather lackluster photorealistic recreations of the new version. But one thing that can’t be denied is Favreau’s use of cutting-edge technology to create those photorealistic animals and environments, which is the bonus feature that probably offers the most insight, even to those who (like me) aren’t fans of the new remake.