Just as “cable knit sweater weather” begins, A24 is dropping a new trailer for The Lighthouse, Robert Eggers‘ creepy and bizarre follow-up to The Witch starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as two unhinged lighthouse keepers with indecipherable old-timey accents. Watch the new The Lighthouse trailer below.

The Lighthouse Trailer

The second official The Lighthouse trailer will have you uttering, “What?” in response to what you have seen. Half because you couldn’t understand a word coming of out of Dafoe and Pattinson’s lips, and half because the word is likely seared into your brain after the the two mangy-looking stars repeat “What” to each other for a full minute. It’s the kind of bizarre maritime madness that earned raves when it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where /Film reviewer Jason Gorber called it, “Perverse and preposterous, this brilliant film shines brightly, calling out with its haunting bellow to audiences brave or foolhardy to plunge into the depths of this dastardly, primal tale.”

Shot in a boxy 1.19:1 aspect ratio, Eggers creates a suffocating claustrophobic atmosphere to hammer down the maddeningly close quarters in which Pattinson and Dafoe’s lighthouse workers live on their remote island. Paired together after the first partner of Dafoe’s Thomas Wake went “mad,” the two are immediately at each other’s throats in the new trailer, which builds the off-kilter atmosphere with alarming shots of Pattinson taking an axe to a rotting corpse, and a shirtless, dazed Dafoe. It’s eerie, it’s moody, it’s weird, and it looks like an exciting follow-up to Eggers’ 2015 horror movie The Witch, a movie that also expertly tapped into real historical paranoia to hint at stranger happenings.

The Lighthouse is described as a “hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.”

The Lighthouse opens in New York and LA on October 18, 2019, with an expansion to follow.