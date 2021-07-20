(Welcome to Where to Watch, which provides a clear and simple answer to the question, “Hey, where can I watch this thing?” In this edition: The Legend of Korra)

As a followup to their hit series Avatar: The Last Airbender, Nickelodeon opted to jump 70 years into the future and begin (almost) anew, with a brand new set of characters in The Legend of Korra. The series followed the protagonist and the newest reincarnated Avatar in the chain, Korra (Janet Varney), to a steampunk 1920s-esque Republic City. For four seasons, we watch her come into her own as the Avatar and traverse a number of world-altering obstacles.

What is The Legend of Korra?

If you’re not already familiar with the Avatar universe (no, not that one), watching Legend of Korra is the perfect opportunity to get better acquainted. The universe is expected to continue expanding in years to come, but Legend of Korra took the setup created by The Last Airbender in exciting new directions.

Both series are set in a world where people have the ability to bend one of four elements: water, air, earth, or fire. Only the Avatar can bend all four. Cyclically being reincarnated into one of the four element-based nations, the Avatar’s job is to maintain peace and balance in the world.

There’s so much to love about Korra — she’s buff, brash, headstrong, and has plenty to prove. Her journey is rocky, to say the least, often pitting her against experienced and dangerous villains, like the homicidal Zaheer and revolutionary Kuvira. But the journey of the series itself was fairly rocky too. The Legend of Korra was met with plenty of backlash. Some of it was the inevitable result of being a sequel series, but there was a fair amount of criticism interrogating the show’s faults.

Despite its flaws, Korra continues to deserve its thriving fanbase. Its troubled history has marred the show’s legacy somewhat, but if there’s anything streaming services are good for, it’s giving well-deserving shows a second chance at life. Now that it’s widely available, The Legend of Korra is sure to garner many new fans for the overall franchise.

This is as good a time as any to revisit the universe from your childhoods, or, if you haven’t yet had the chance, journey to Republic City for the very first time. And if you need help figuring out how to do that, we’ve got you covered.

Where To Stream The Legend of Korra

All four seasons of The Legend of Korra are streaming on both Netflix and Paramount+. Your Korra marathon on Netflix will go uninterrupted by commercials, but depending on your Paramount+ subscription, you may encounter the occasional ad. There are nowhere near as many as you might face watching the show on its original cable channel, but you’ll have to upgrade to premium to avoid ads completely.

You can also stream the Legend of Korra with Nick Hits, an Amazon Prime add-on. And if it’s your first time venturing into the universe, all three services also include its predecessor, Avatar The Last Airbender.

Where To Buy The Legend of Korra

You have a couple of options if you to own the series digitally.

You can buy the seasons individually on Amazon. In standard definition, they range from $21 to $24. If you want to view them in that super crisp HD, they’re a little pricier, ranging from $27.30 to $31.50.

On iTunes and Apple TV, the seasons are around $30 each, all in HD.

GooglePlay’s prices land close to Amazon, at $21 a season in SD, and $30 in HD.

Vudu is the cheapest option, at $20 in SD to $27 for HD.