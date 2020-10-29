What if someone took John Carpenter’s iconic horror film Halloween and reworked it into an illustrated storybook? You’d get The Legend of Halloween, a new book from Further Front Publishing written by Halloween 2018 director David Gordon Green and Onur Tukel (who also illustrated). The results are kind of adorable, and while some may take issue with seeing Michael “The Shape” Myers being reduced to a cute illustrated character, it’s no worse than watching him kung-fu fight Busta Rhymes in Halloween: Resurrection.

Come on, look at that. It’s very cute. That right there is the cover for The Legend of Halloween, a new illustrated adaptation of John Carpenter and Debra Hill’s classic Halloween screenplay. And to keep thing generational, the book was penned by the current director in charge of the Halloween franchise – David Gordon Green, who directed Halloween 2018 as well as the upcoming Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Green co-wrote the book with Onur Tukel, who also did the artwork. Franchise producers Malek Akkad and Ryan Freimann, producer and executive producer of the 2018 Halloween film and forthcoming sequels, oversaw the production.

Here’s a synopsis:

Originally premiered in the fall of 1978, Halloween inspired a generation of innovative horror films and a slew of franchise sequels and reboots. The Legend of Halloween follows the iconic villain Michael Myers as he wreaks havoc on his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, on Halloween night. Laurie Strode, originally portrayed by actress Jamie Lee Curtis, falls victim to the escaped killer, but manages to fight for her life and confront her new foe along the way. Through eerie rhymes and quirky illustrations emulating the unsettling nature of the classic horror journey, Green and Tukel craft a reimagined telling of the beloved source material for longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise.

“Joining this iconic franchise has been one of the most fulfilling artistic endeavors of my career,” said David Gordon Green. “With this new chapter, we hope to share our own love for Halloween with a new generation of horror fanatics.”

“I saw the original Halloween when I was about nine years old and it scared the wits out of me. I’ve seen it about fifty times since then and it continues to be my favorite horror film. The mask, the music, the indelible characters, the monologues of pure evil – to me it’s cinematic perfection,” added Onur Tukel. “Collaborating with David on a children’s book adaptation of Halloween has been demented and surreal, kind of like being simultaneously possessed by Dr. Seuss, Shel Silverstein and the demon Pazuza.”

“The Legend of Halloween is a fun take on what has now become one of the most iconic films in cinematic history, John Carpenter’s Halloween,” said Malek Akkad. “The fans of these films have always been the driving force of the franchise, and I hope that they will appreciate this new book as much I do. It is fun for all generations of Halloween fans, young and old.”

The Legend of Halloween will arrive in 2021.