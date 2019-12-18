Netflix is ready to take another bump from The Legend of Cocaine Island. The streaming service already turned the wild true story into a documentary, and now they’re set to adapt it into a feature starring Will Ferrell. The true story involved Rodney Hyden, a seemingly ordinary guy who heard a rumor about some buried cocaine, and decided to try to find it. Things didn’t go so well.

If you haven’t watched The Legend of Cocaine Island on Netflix yet, you really should. It’s an absolute blast. Here’s the synopsis.

Rodney Hyden is an American dreamer: a small business owner and family man from Central Florida. But after he’s wiped out by the Great Recession, Rodney hears a story that could be his ticket out of his mounting debt: a tale of a map, an island and buried treasure. Fueled by a combination of economic desperation and blissful ignorance, Rodney hatches a plan to retrieve a possibly mythical $2 million stash of cocaine from its reported Caribbean hiding place. With the help of a colorful group of misfits – and without prior drug-running experience – Rodney sets out in pursuit of his very own American dream, with surprising results.

And here’s the trailer.

While I watched the doc, I kept thinking, “This would also make a great feature.” And it looks like Netflix thought so, too. Because they’re now working on one with Will Ferrell producing and starring.

Will Ferrell will star in & produce a film based on Netflix documentary, The Legend of Cocaine Island, about a family man who hears a rumor there's a buried stash of cocaine worth $2 million hidden in the Caribbean and assembles a band of colorful misfits to retrieve it. pic.twitter.com/MmGRxEIIHw — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 17, 2019

I’m excited to see how this turns out, although I will add that the documentary is so stylish and fun that the feature has some big shoes to fill. Deadline reports that Peter Steinfeld will write the script. Steinfeld’s credits include Analyze That and Be Cool. Theo Love, who helmed the documentary, will executive produce with Bryan Storkel. No word on whether this is destined to be one of Netflix’s movies that also heads to theaters, or if they’re going to stick with streaming-only.