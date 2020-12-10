When Apple TV+ was announced and revealed its initial lineup, people mostly shrugged. Sure, they had big names, but nothing seemed particularly memorable. But the service has pressed on and built itself an interesting amount of programming including fan favorites like Ted Lasso and upcoming movies like Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. And now Julia Roberts wants in on that Apple TV+ action. Roberts will produce and star in the Apple TV+ limited series The Last Thing He Told Me. The series is an adaptation of the upcoming Laura Dave novel about “how one woman must learn the truth of her husband’s disappearance — no matter the cost.”

In what’s being described as “a highly competitive situation,” Apple TV+ just gave a straight-to-series order for the limited series The Last Thing He Told Me. The show is based on the upcoming Laura Dave novel of the same name and comes from executive producer Julia Roberts, who will also star. Reese Witherspoon, who already has a history with Apple TV+ thanks to The Morning Show, is producing, having optioned the book from Dave.

Other executive producers on the project include Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Marisa Yeres Gill and Lisa Gillan through their Red Om Films banner, and Laura Dave and Josh Singer, screenwriter of Spotlight. Dave also created the series with Singer. The story “follows a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.” Here’s a longer synopsis from the book jacket:

Before Owen Michaels disappears, he manages to smuggle a note to his beloved wife of one year: Protect her. Despite her confusion and fear, Hannah Hall knows exactly to whom the note refers: Owen’s sixteen-year-old daughter, Bailey. Bailey, who lost her mother tragically as a child. Bailey, who wants absolutely nothing to do with her new stepmother.

As Hannah’s increasingly desperate calls to Owen go unanswered; as the FBI arrests Owen’s boss; as a US Marshal and FBI agents arrive at her Sausalito home unannounced, Hannah quickly realizes her husband isn’t who he said he was. And that Bailey just may hold the key to figuring out Owen’s true identity—and why he really disappeared.

Hannah and Bailey set out to discover the truth, together. But as they start putting together the pieces of Owen’s past, they soon realize they are also building a new future. One neither Hannah nor Bailey could have anticipated.

This will be Roberts’ second TV series, having also starred in the first season of Homecoming.