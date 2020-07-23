Amazon has released the trailer for The Last Narc, a four-part docuseries that promises to show the story of the “real Narcos.” The tagline is in reference to the hit Netflix crime drama Narcos, whose most recent season Narcos: Mexico has more than a few crossovers with The Last Narc. The Last Narc explores the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, the character who Michael Peña played in Narcos: Mexico. Camerena’s killing was the most notorious murder in the history of the DEA, and uncovered a web of deceit involving Mexican drug cartels and the U.S. government. Watch The Last Narc trailer below.

The Last Narc Trailer

Directed by Tiller Russell, The Last Narc seeks to tell the true story of the life of Camarena, who was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered by Mexican cartels just as he was on the brink of uncovering a conspiracy about the truth of the U.S. “War on Drugs.” The four-part docuseries follows Hector Berrellez, a highly decorated special agent who was assigned to lead the DEA’s investigation of Camerena’s murder and uncovers the same web of deceit leading back to Washington, D.C. that may have gotten Camarena killed. Berrellez appears in the docuseries to speak about the chain of events alongside Camarena’s widow, as well as three Guadalajara Cartel insiders who, at the time of Camerena’s murder, served as bodyguards to infamous drug lords Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo. The three would eventually become informants for Berrellez and help him crack the case.

The events of The Last Narc were the topic of Narcos: Mexico, in which the death of Peña’s Camarena kicked off an investigation of Scoot McNairy‘s fellow DEA agent bent on avenging his murder. But The Last Narc will go into further detail in uncovering the truth.

The Last Narc is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, whose Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman served as executive producers. It was originally set to debut on Amazon Prime Video in May, but will now hit the streaming service at the end of July.

Here is the synopsis for The Last Narc:

The Last Narc follows former cartel insiders divulging the bone-chilling details behind the notorious murder and kidnapping of DEA Agent “Kiki” Camarena. Through never before seen interviews, this four-part docuseries will unravel the story of Camarena, the drug cartel he infiltrated, and the narc who risked everything to discover the truth.

The Last Narc premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020.