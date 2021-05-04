How down are you to watch Shailene Woodley do a dodgy British accent while wearing glamorous 1960s clothes? If your answer is 100% down, then Netflix’s new weepy romance drama The Last Letter From Your Lover is tailor-made for you. Watch The Last Letter From Your Lover trailer below.

The Last Letter From Your Lover Trailer

Based on the novel of the same name by Jojo Moyes, The Last Letter From Your Lover follows Felicity Jones‘ ambitious young journalist in contemporary London who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 which detail a heated love affair between the wife of a wealthy industrialist (Woodley) and a financial journalist assigned to cover her husband (Callum Turner). As she’s drawn into their story, she becomes obsessed with finding them and reuniting them again after all their years apart.

Directed by Augustine Frizzell from a script by Nick Payne and Esta Spalding, The Last Letter from Your Lover certainly looks like the kind of melodramatic romance that would’ve been released on Valentine’s Day before getting quickly forgotten. But hey, who knows, with a cast likes this — which also includes Joe Alwyn, Nabhaan Rizwan — maybe it could be the next The Notebook. But despite the Oscar-nominated talent of Jones and Woodley, I can’t help being distracted by Woodley’s dodgy accent and her weirdly young looks, and the fact that this movie plays exactly like that Saturday Night Live “Letters From War” bit (which they did not once , not twice, but four times!). But I’m sure The Last Letter From Your Lover will find its audience on Netflix, which has its abundance of sappy romance movies.

Simone Urdl, Jennifer Weiss, Graham Broadbent, and Pete Czernin are the producers on the movie.

Here is the synopsis for The Last Letter From Your Lover:

A pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past, THE LAST LETTER FROM YOUR LOVER follows Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center. As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner) the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie’s own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) who helps her track down more letters. Based on the novel by JoJo Moyes and directed by Augustine Frizzell.

The Last Letter From Your Lover premieres on Netflix on July 23, 2021.