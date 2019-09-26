Fresh off her Emmy win for her tour-de-force performance in Killing Eve, Jodie Comer is setting her sights on her next big project. And on paper, her next project is a doozy. Comer is in talks to work with some of the biggest names in Hollywood in the Ridley Scott film The Last Duel, based on the real events of the last officially sanctioned duel in 14th century France. Comer will be starring opposite Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, but her role might be cause for concern: she is in talks to play the wife whose sexual assault leads to a former soldier appealing the king to grant a duel to the death.

Variety reports that Comer is in talks to star alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the revenge drama The Last Duel under Disney-Fox. Affleck and Damon are co-writing the script with the Oscar-nominated Nicole Holofcener (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Ridley Scott is set to direct the film adaptation of Eric Jager’s book about the last officially recognized judicial duel fought in France.

Here is the synopsis via Variety:

“The Last Duel” is set in 14th century France and follows a man who goes to war and returns to discover a friend of his has raped his wife (portrayed by Comer). No one will believe the woman, and the soldier appeals to the king of France and says he wants to fight a duel to the death to decide the man’s fate, becoming the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

Comer would play the lead female role, who is disbelieved when she accuses Jacques Le Gris of raping her. Her husband, Jean de Carrouges, returns from war and decides to appeal to the king of France to fight a duel to the death with Le Gris. Though it’s based on real events, a film that prominently features sexual assault is still a touchy subject in the aftermath of the Me Too movement, especially with Damon and Affleck — the former of which has proven to be somewhat tactless when it comes to these issues — heavily involved. The role is also a bit of a step down for Comer after playing such a compelling antiheroine as Villanelle in Killing Eve. Her role doesn’t appear to have much more to it other than being the victimized wife, and even worse, Jager’s book describes that Marguerite de Carrouges would’ve been burned at the sake as punishment for her false accusation if her husband lost the duel.

However, Holofcener, who delivered incredible work with Can You Ever Forgive Me?, has a chance of tackling this subject with more nuance. And Scott is an adept director who, when given a great script, excels. The film has not yet been greenlit, however, and 20th Century Fox is reportedly still deciding what to do with the project. If Comer were to sign on, it may get the go-ahead with a production start of early 2020.

Damon and Affleck are producing the film alongside Scott and his filmmaking partner Kevin Walsh. Drew Vinton is also producing for Pearl Street Films, and Madison Ainsley will executive produce.