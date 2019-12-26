ESPN is debuting The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary series on the Chicago Bulls during their legendary 1997-98 season, Michael Jordan’s final season as a Chicago Bull and the team’s last championship run of their dynasty. The Bulls granted a camera crew unprecedented access for the entire season, as the team went for its second three-peat. Watch The Last Dance trailer below.

The Last Dance Trailer

Last year, ESPN teased the existence of a documentary about Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, during the 1997-98 championship season that saw the team going for its second three-peat. Now, a trailer for The Last Dance finally arrives, showing behind the scenes footage of the Chicago Bulls along with interviews from celebrities that range from President Obama to Justin Timberlake.

According to WGN, the interviewees featured in this documentary include President Obama, Kobe Bryant, Adam Silver, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Roy Williams, Carmen Electra, Ahmad Rashad, Bob Costas, Nas, and Deloris Jordan.

Jason Hehir, who directed the 30 for 30 documentary on The 85 Bears as well as the recent acclaimed Andre the Giant HBO documentary, directs The Last Dance. The docuseries is produced by Mike Tollin and is a joint production by ESPN and Netflix. It is produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump.23.

Coming in June, The Last Dance is a 10-part documentary that chronicles the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty with rare, never-before-seen footage and sound from the 1997-98 championship season – plus over 100 interviews with famous figures and basketball's biggest names.

The Last Dance will debut on ABC and ESPN in June 2020.