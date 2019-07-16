Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss seem like an odd combination for a ’70s mob drama, but The Kitchen might be the perfect melting pot for these two comedians and the Emmy-winning actress. The drama (not a comedy!) stars the trio as the wives of mobsters who decide to take the Irish mafia’s matters into their own hands. Watch The Kitchen trailer below.

The Kitchen Trailer

Andrea Berloff, the writer of films like Oliver Stone’s World Trade Center, F. Gary Gray’s Straight Outta Compton, and the Mel Gibson thriller Blood Father, makes her feature directorial debut with The Kitchen, which has a hell of an unexpected cast. But Berloff might’ve seen the dramatic potential in comedy scene-stealing darling Tiffany Haddish, who has been everywhere since breaking out in 2017’s Girls Trip, as well as the fantastic Oscar-deserving performance that McCarthy gave in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Moss, of course, is an excellent third member to close out this trio, currently in a hot streak of critically-acclaimed movies like Us and Her Smell and starring in the Emmy-winning Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale.

The trio star as the wives of mobster husbands; when the men are sent to prison by the FBI, the wives decide to step up and run their rackets themselves, proving to be so adept at the mob trade that they begin to earn the attention — and the animosity — of the competition. The film seems like this year’s Widows, another female-led thriller that boasted a spectacular cast. But hopefully The Kitchen won’t fall to Widows‘ fate of being forgotten at the box office.

Here is the synopsis for The Kitchen:

The gritty, female-driven mob drama “The Kitchen,” from New Line Cinema and BRON Creative, was written and directed by Andrea Berloff, who was nominated for an Oscar for the original screenplay for “Straight Outta Compton.” “The Kitchen” stars Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”), Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”), and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen housewives whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the ladies take the Irish mafia’s matters into their own hands—proving unexpectedly adept at everything from running the rackets to taking out the competition…literally.

The Kitchen hits theaters on August 9, 2019.