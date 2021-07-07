Once again, the time has come to answer the age-old teenage rom-com question: friendship or love?

The Kissing Booth 3 is back with a flashy new trailer as Joey King’s Elle is forced to choose a heart to break. Will it be that of her best friend Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney) or her boyfriend — Lee’s brother — Noah (Jacob Elordi)? Your guess is as good as mine.

Check out The Kissing Both 3 trailer below.

The Kissing Booth 3 Trailer

What’s supposed to be a relaxing and memorable summer blowout before college is shaping up to be pretty disastrous for Elle. Just because school isn’t in session, doesn’t mean she isn’t weighed down by pressure. And once again, the source of her stress is the two closest people in her life— Lee and Noah Flynn.

In The Kissing Booth 3, Elle is dealing with a classic Troy Bolton dilemma: she’s incredibly amazing and everyone wants her! In this case, the decision is between joining her ivy league boyfriend at Harvard or do as she always planned, and go to Berkeley with her best friend.

Never mind the fact the college decisions are way overdue, based on the trailer, Elle will spend the entire summer stuck between her two options. Making matters worse, the tension between Lee and Noah persists. Dating your best friend’s sibling shouldn’t be this complicated — but Lee and Noah have never gotten along, and Elle is often caught in the middle.

In the trailer, Elle and Lee (who just love making lists) find yet another relic from their childhood: a summer-before-college bucket list. Completing it will likely take up much of Elle’s time, which is unfortunate for Noah, who’s looking forward to a summer with his girlfriend after their difficult semester apart. Elle is forced to do yet another balancing act, trying to find time for both her boys while struggling on her own with the big college decision.

All her problems are made a thousand times worse by the return of Marco Peña (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the hot transfer student who almost wrecked her relationship with Noah in the last movie. Based on the trailer, he’s back and ready to fight for her, which was probably not part of her fun summer plans.

To summarize, Elle is surrounded by boys demanding her attention, but if she’s ever gonna figure out where to go to college, she’ll need some time to herself. We can only hope she finds some peace and makes a decision for her happiness, not anyone else.

Like the other films in the trilogy, this movie is directed by Vince Marcello and features returning cast members Molly Ringwald, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Meganne Young.

The Kissing B0oth 3 hits Netflix on August 11, 2021.