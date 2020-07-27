Netflix’s popular teen romantic dramedy film franchise The Kissing Booth is full of soapy twists, but here’s one surprise fans may not have seen coming: The Kissing Booth 3 was filmed in secret alongside The Kissing Booth 2, and the third movie is set for release next year. Check out Netflix’s official sneak peek at the third film below.

The Kissing Booth 3

Don’t you just hate it when one of the most prestigious universities in the world won’t stop calling when all you want to do is enter the bone zone with your boyfriend? Super annoying, right? It’s even worse when you’ve been accepted into both Harvard and Berkeley, but your boyfriend is going to Harvard and your best friend is going to Berkeley. I mean, how are you supposed to choose? It’s all so relatable!

Vince Marcello, who co-wrote and directed the first two movies, quietly filmed the third movie in South Africa at the same time as he was shooting the second movie, and the main trio of cast members – Joey King (Elle), Jacob Elordi (Noah), and Joel Courtney (Lee) – are all back again to reprise their roles. The third film picks up where the second movie left off, following Elle as she’s forced to make a tough decision about which college to go to – and seemingly, which relationship in her life she values more. Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young, and Molly Ringwald will also be back to bring their characters to life once more.

The Kissing Booth was the most re-watched movie on Netflix in 2018, and despite it earning a dismal 17% on Rotten Tomatoes and being criticized for being sexist, regressive, and objectively bad, Netflix gave it a sequel, which just came out last Friday. The sequel didn’t fare much better critically, pulling in just a 26% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Netflix evidently knew that these films were critic-proof and that there was enough of a built-in audience in place to justify returning to that world yet again.

The Kissing Booth 3 is confirmed to hit Netflix sometime in 2021.