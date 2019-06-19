In a series full of fun titles, the upcoming Kingsman prequel has another tongue-twister for you: The King’s Man. 20th Century Fox has revealed that the upcoming Kingsman prequel title is the somewhat confusing The King’s Man, which is set to arrive in theaters in February 2020. The prequel, which stars Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter, Spectre) and up-and-comer Harris Dickinson (The Darkest Minds) will chronicle the origins of the well-dressed British intelligence agency.

20th Century Fox has confirmed the title for the Kingsman prequel is The King’s Man, assassinating the previous reports that speculated the film would have the subtitle The Great Game. In a tweet featuring a title card for the film, the Kingsman account wrote, “Next year, we go back to where it all began. Meet The King’s Man, in theatres February 2020.”

Next year, we go back to where it all began. Meet The King’s Man, in theatres February 2020. pic.twitter.com/Ud05S4Z3pR — The King's Man (@KingsmanMovie) June 19, 2019

While Fox hasn’t confirmed an exact release date — though this announcement does fall in live with previous reports that the film will hit theaters on February 14, 2020 — the studio has also released a synopsis for the film:

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING’S MAN, directed by Matthew Vaughn, coming to theaters February 2020.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, who directed the first two hit films Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The King’s Man will be the first of the ultraviolent Mark Millar comic adaptation to be released under 20th Century Fox following the Disney-Fox merger. But you likely won’t have to worry about the violence being toned down. The film, which explores the formation of the spy organization in the early 1900s leading up to World War I, will likely live up to the franchise’s cartoonishly bloody standards, and its habit of casting the most posh British actors as ruthless spies. In addition to Fiennes and Dickinson, The King’s Man also stars Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man), Daniel Bruhl (Captain America: Civil War), Matthew Goode (Watchmen), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones).

Original Kingsman star Taron Egerton likely won’t appear in this prequel, but Vaughn is still planning a Kingsman 3 with both Egerton and Colin Firth set to reprise their roles.

The King’s Man is set to hit theaters in February 2020.