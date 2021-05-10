The Kingcast is about to reach a major milestone. Fangoria‘s podcast dedicated to the works of Stephen King is about to celebrate its one-year anniversary, and it’s assembling a murderer’s row of guest stars for its landmark episode. The Kingcast one-year anniversary will be celebrated with “The Skeleton Crew Stunt Spectacular,” an episode dedicated to King’s beloved 1985 short story collection Skeleton Crew, with guest stars that include Bryan Fuller, Elijah Wood, Mike Flangan, Emily V. Gordon, and more.

On Wedneday, May 12, Fangoria Podcast Network’s The Kingcast is celebrating its one-year anniversary with “The Skeleton Crew Stunt Spectacular,” featuring a guest line-up that far exceeds the definition of a skeleton crew. More than 20 guests — all of whom have appeared on The Kingcast over the past year — will gather to talk about King’s 1985 short story collection, Skeleton Crew, considered one of the author’s best books.

That star-studded line-up includes Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, American Gods), Elijah Wood (Come to Daddy), Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick), Alex Winter (Bill & Ted Face the Music), comedian Sarah Beattie, Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House), and filmmaker Mike Flanagan, who has adapted a fair few King stories himself with films like Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game. The show will also feature a surprise “Mystery Guest” who has never appeared on the show before.

Hosted by /Film contributor Eric Vespe and friend of the site Scott Wampler, The Kingcast has become a podcast sensation in the horror community, and was even selected by Entertainment Weekly as one of the top 5 podcasts of 2020. It’s also currently up for the Austin Chronicle’s “Best Podcast of 2021” award. Quite aptly, the Kingcast proudly caters to “666K listeners,” per the podcast’s press release.

“The SKELETON CREW STUNT SPECTACULAR is meant to be a celebration of our first year, the many guests which have made it so special, and the horror legend who gave this show its name – Stephen King,” Vespe says.

Co-host Scott Wampler adds, “You might wonder, ‘How the hell can you cover an entire short story collection within a single episode, and how could you possibly make that work while speaking to over 20 guests?’ The answer is: with a lot of careful planning and a willingness to create something ridiculous and chaotic just for the sake of doing so.”

It’s an impressive lists of achievements for one year, with many more years hopefully to come. You can listen to “The Skeleton Crew Stunt Spectacular” on all podcasting platforms on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.