Timothée Chalamet is Henry V in The King, a new, gritty Netflix take on a story that’s previously been told by both William Shakespeare and Orson Welles. In The King, Chalamet’s Prince Hal has spent his life ignoring his royal lineage, but that all changes when his father dies, forcing Hal to take the throne. Now he has to deal with his kingly duties, and also a bewigged Robert Pattinson using a French accent. Watch the final The King trailer below.

The King Trailer

If you’ve ever watched Chimes of Midnight and thought, “This movie could use more soft boys and grime,” you’re in luck. The King is a new, grimy-looking take on Henry V (and also Henry IV, Part 1 and Henry IV, Part 2) starring the internet’s favorite actor boy Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet sports a bowl haircut and straps some armor to his lithe frame, and he’s up against rivals like Robert Pattinson, who is clearly going for broke with a goofy accent as The Dauphin. Here’s the film’s synopsis:

Hal (Timothée Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life – including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight, John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton).

David Michôd directs, with a script co-written by Michôd and Edgerton. The cast also features Sean Harris, Tom Glynn-Carney, Lily-Rose Depp, Thomasin McKenzie, and Ben Mendelsohn. That’s a strong cast, and all things considered, this looks like a watchable historical epic that might turn out to be quite enjoyable. Is it going to be a major awards season contender as Netflix once clearly hoped? I doubt it. But that doesn’t make it any less worthwhile. At the very least, this will be worth watching to see whatever the hell it is Pattinson is doing.

The King is now playing in select theaters and arrives on Netflix November 1.