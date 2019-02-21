Billy the Kid has long been a source of fascination for Hollywood, getting the silver screen treatment most notably in Sam Peckinpah’s 1973 classic film Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Now, the famous Old West outlaw and gunfighter is getting another round on the big screen in actor-turned-director Vincent D’Onofrio‘s The Kid. Dane DeHaan stars as the titular teenage outlaw.



The Kid Trailer

Ethan Hawke is reuniting with his Magnificent Seven co-star Chris Pratt for another gunslinging Western, but this time, they’re on less than magnificent terms. Hawke plays Sheriff Pat Garrett on the hunt for DeHaan’s Billy the Kid, while Pratt is the abusive uncle of a young boy named Rio (newcomer Jake Schur), who finds himself entangled in the conflict between the two legendary figures.

I’m always here for Hawke in stringy hair and a sheriff’s uniform, pleading to a drunken Chris Pratt about right and wrong, though I’m a little uncertain about DeHaan’s casting as Billy the Kid. DeHaan is talented to be sure, but he’s recently come off the big-budget failure of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. However, even if he is not fated to be a swashbuckling blockbuster lead, he’s done well as a supporting character actor, and Billy the Kid may be just the kind of role that he’s suited for. Pratt too is showing some range as a villainous drunkard in an unexpected break from his typical snarky good-guy roles.

Here is the synopsis for The Kid:

In this thrilling Western, a young boy, Rio (Jake Schur), is forced to go on the run across the American Southwest in a desperate attempt to save his sister (Leila George) from his villainous uncle (Chris Pratt). Along the way, he encounters Sheriff Pat Garrett (Ethan Hawke), on the hunt for the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid (Dane DeHaan). Rio finds himself increasingly entwined in the lives of these two legendary figures as the cat and mouse game of Billy the Kid’s final year of life plays out. Ultimately Rio is forced to choose which type of man he is going to become, the outlaw or the man of valor, and will use this self-realization in a final act to save his family.

The Kid hits theaters on March 8, 2019.