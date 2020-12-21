The Karate Kid has already enjoyed a reunion in the form of the original series Cobra Kai, which recently made the jump from YouTube to Netflix. With a third season debuting on the streaming service in January 2021, there’s no better time for Josh Gad to round up the cast and filmmakers from both The Karate Kid film franchise and the Cobra Kai series on Reunited Apart for one of the most packed episodes yet. So get ready to wax on and off while sweeping the leg in this latest nostalgia trip.

The Karate Kid Reunited Apart (with Cobra Kai)

It wouldn’t be a Karate Kid reunion without bringing back the original rivals, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who have already been back together for a little while now thanks to Cobra Kai. But one cast member of the original movie who hasn’t been spotted on the series is Elisabeth Shue, who appears with her quarreling co-stars for the reunion. Also popping up from the original movie are Tony O’Dell and Ron Thomas, who played fellow karate students Jimmy and Bobby and reprised their roles in the Cobra Kai series. Plus, Daniel LaRusso’s mother Randee Heller makes an appearance too.

But this isn’t just a nostalgia fest for the first Karate Kid movie, so you’ll also get to see some cast members from the second and third installments, as well as trilogy writer Robert Mark Kamen. However, all you fans of Hilary Swank in The Next Karate Kid are going to walk away disappointed. Instead, Reunited Apart makes the jump to Cobra Kai by bringing in the young cast of the series, some familiar faces who are a big part of the third season, and creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald.

Stay tuned to the very end for a little bit of a tease for what’s on the way in the third season of Cobra Kai, arriving on Netflix on January 8, 2021. And take a look back at the previous episodes of Reunited Apart right here.