Described as “a Quentin Tarantino film taking place in some corner of a Godzilla movie,” The Kaiju Score follows a heist that takes place during a giant monster attack, and honestly, that sounds pretty damn cool. Based on an upcoming graphic novel from writer James Patrick and artist Rem Broo, The Kaiju Score will come to us courtesy of Sony Pictures.

The Kaiju Score graphic novel hasn’t even hit shelves yet, but Sony has already snapped up the film rights, per THR. And you can see why: the premise is cool as hell. The story follows “four criminals attempting the perfect heist in the middle of a giant monster attack on the city.” Co-created by writer James Patrick and artist Rem Broo, the graphic novel will arrive in November, and the film adaptation is being developed by Escape Artists and AfterShock at Sony Pictures.

“The truth is that the whole thing has been wonderful and surreal, but I’ve also found myself kind of having not digested it because it happened so fast,” said James Patrick. “I’ve tried to not be excited about it and just focus on my work, but I’ve failed at that. I’m excited. Period. Excited because it will hopefully bring more eyes to the book since it won’t come out until November, excited for people to read the book and see how much more it is than just a good hook, and excited if it brings more attention to my other work and to [co-creator] Rem Broo’s wonderful art and his other books.”

In a previous statement, Patrick described The Kaiju Score as “a Quentin Tarantino film taking place in some corner of a Godzilla movie,” adding:

“You have this giant canvas of a kaiju attack occurring, and as it happens there’s this more personal story going on. And after that setup, it explores how these four characters, who are in just the worst situation in their lives, believe the only way out is to do this impossible thing. This crazy crime. It’s about that desperation.”

No writer or director is mentioned in the THR story, but Sony’s Drew Reed and Jake Bauman are described as being “instrumental” in making the film deal happen, while AfterShock Comics’ Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer will produce, with Jiao Chen overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. The cover for the graphic novel can be seen below.