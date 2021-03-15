The Irregulars is a show where Sherlock Holmes is missing in action. Dr. John Watson is still lurking about, though, and he’s recruited a gang of street urchins to do his bidding. That gang is the Irregulars, teens who get sucked into a world where the supernatural is lurking around every street corner. The end result looks like Stranger Things meets The X-Men meets Enola Holmes, but with a lot more gore. Watch The Irregulars trailer below.

The Irregulars Trailer

In Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories, the author introduced a group of street kids nicknamed the Baker Street Irregulars. These kids acted as intelligence agents for Holmes, giving him the low-down on what was going on on the streets. Now, the Netflix series The Irregulars takes that concept and works it into something else – a show that blends elements of the Sherlock Holmes stories with the supernatural. It makes for a curious mix – this trailer throws off serious New Mutants vibes, and I’m not sure that’s a compliment. On top of that, the series appears to be surprisingly gory – there’s one shot here where someone peels someone’s face off to wear as a mask. Ouch.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Meet The Irregulars: Bea, Jessie, Billy, Spike and Leo. Join this ragtag gang as they uncover the demonic and mysterious depths of Victorian London alongside the sinister Dr Watson and his enigmatic business partner, Sherlock Holmes. Set in Victorian London, The Irregulars follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’ll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

The series was written and executive produced by Tom Bidwell and is also executive produced by Jude Liknaitzky and Greg Brenman. The series is produced by Rebecca Hodgson, and lead director is Johnny Allan, with Joss Agnew and Weronika Tofilska also directing.

The cast includes Thaddea Graham (Letter For The King, Us) as Bea; Darci Shaw (Judy, The Bay) as Jessie; Jojo Macari (Sex Education, Hard Sun) as Billy; Mckell David (Snatch, Damilola Our Loved Boy) as Spike, Harrison Osterfield (Catch 22) as Leopold; Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve, The Inbetweeners, Indian Summers) as Sherlock Holmes; Royce Pierreson (Judy, The Witcher, Line of Duty) as John Watson; and Clarke Peters (His Dark Materials, The Wire, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as The Linen Man.

The Irregulars hits Netflix on March 26.