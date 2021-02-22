What if Sherlock Holmes had a bunch of magical teen sidekicks? That’s basically the premise of The Irregulars, a new Victorian supernatural drama series from Netflix, which imagines the Great Detective as an elusive figure who recruits a group of troubled teenagers to solve mysteries of the fantastical variety. Watch The Irregulars teaser below.

The Irregulars Teaser

Sherlock Holmes has been imagined as many things: an absentee older brother, a modern-day high-functioning sociopath, a Japanese woman, a man out of time with a robot Dr. Watson as a sidekick. But rarely is he imagined as a character who would assemble a team of remarkable people to save the world from supernatural threats. So The Irregulars is taking a go at that, centering its supernatural mystery series around a group of troubled teens in Victorian London who are recruited by a “sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes” to solve strange mysteries.

The teaser, seen above, doesn’t show much footage from the series, but gives a taste of the dark and edgy tone the show will take — which feels very in line with Netflix’s past dark fantastical twists, with lots of sexy teens on familiar IPs like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The much more light and charming Enola Holmes was a huge hit for the streamer, will The Irregulars be able to echo that success? We’ll have to see.

Written and executive produced by Tom Bidwell (My Mad Fat Diary), The Irregulars is also executive produced by Jude Liknaitzky (My Mad Fat Diary) and Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders). The series is produced by Rebecca Hodgson (Good Cop, Deep Water) and lead director is Johnny Allan (Endeavour) with Joss Agnew (Poldark) and Weronika Tofilska (Last Train) also directing.

The series stars Thaddea Graham (Letter For The King, Us) as Bea; Darci Shaw (Judy) as Jessie; Jojo Macari (Sex Education) as Billy; Mckell David (Snatch) as Spike, Harrison Osterfield (Catch 22) as Leopold; Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve) as Sherlock Holmes; Royce Pierreson (The Witcher) as John Watson, and Clarke Peters (His Dark Materials) as The Linen Man.

Here is the synopsis for The Irregulars:

The Irregulars is a dark, mysterious eight-part drama that follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, the Irregulars (based on the Baker Street Irregulars gang from the original books by Sir Arther Conan Doyle) must come together to defeat larger than life forces.

The series will debut March 26, 2021 on Netflix.