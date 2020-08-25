Millie Bobby Brown is ready to solve some mysteries in Enola Holmes, a new Netflix movie that finds the Stranger Things star playing the sister of none other than Sherlock Holmes. When Enola’s mother goes missing, she must crack the case while also dealing with her two brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft. Shenanigans and anachronisms follow! Watch the Enola Holmes trailer below.

Enola Holmes Trailer

Despite her fame, Millie Bobby Brown actually hasn’t been in many movies. In fact, her feature film debut was last year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Now she has another title under her belt: Enola Holmes, a Netflix movie based on the book series by Nancy Springer. In the film, “On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for ‘proper’ young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.”

I’m not entirely sure of the family connections here. If the adult Sherlock Holmes is Enola’s brother, what does that make Helena Bonham Carter’s character? Surely Helena Bonham Carter can’t be playing Henry Cavill’s mother, right? That would be…odd. And hey – where’s Dr. Watson? Is he not part of the Sherlock Holmes operation yet? Someone solve these mysteries for me.

In any case, the film also features Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Burn Gorman, and Susan Wokoma. Directed by Fleabag helmer Harry Bradbeer, Enola Holmes arrives on Netflix Wednesday, September 23, 2020. And who knows – if it’s a success, Netflix might turn this into a full-blown franchise since there are numerous books to adapt.