Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci are together again in the first trailer for The Irishman. This highly-anticipated crime epic finds Scorsese returning to the gangster lifestyle for the first time in years and bringing two of his most famous collaborators with him. And as if that weren’t enough, Al Pacino is involved as well, marking the first time the actor has worked with Scorsese. Based on the (allegedly) true story of mob hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, the story spans decades and includes a glimpse into the underbelly of history. Watch The Irishman trailer below.

The Irishman Trailer

What happened to Jimmy Hoffa? The notorious Teamsters boss vanished off the face of the Earth one July day in 1975 and has never been found since. While it’s safe to assume Hoffa – who had been making some powerful enemies with his old-time mafia friends – was bumped-off, no one really knows who bumped him off. Except, perhaps, Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran. In the book I Heard You Paint Houses, Sheeran spun a long, lurid tale about being a hitman for the mob. He also claimed to know exactly what happened to Hoffa.

Sheeran’s tale heads to the screen in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, a new Netflix film that finds Scorsese reuniting with Robert De Niro for the first time since 1995’s Casino. It also marks the first collaboration between Scorsese and Pacino, who plays Hoffa. But perhaps most exciting of all, it also marks the return of Joe Pesci. Pesci has been in retirement for years, and he reportedly turned down several different offers from Scorsese to appear in this film. Thankfully, he eventually came around, and it’s damned exciting to see him back in action.

The Irishman is described as “an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler, and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries, and connections to mainstream politics.”

The Irishman spans decades, so Scorsese decided to employ the kind of VFX work that Marvel uses to de-age his actors. We get a glimpse of that in this trailer, and while I’ll admit that it looks a little off here and there, it’s not distracting.

In addition to De Niro, Pacino and Pesci, The Irishman also stars Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jack Huston, Kathrine Narducci, and Jesse Plemons.

The Irishman arrives this fall.