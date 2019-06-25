Update: Representatives from The Irishman have reached out and let us know that the reports of the film opening this November are inaccurate. While it’s entirely possible for the film to open during that window, nothing has been set in stone and we will let you know when and if we hear more. Our original article follows below.

The Irishman is a movie long in the making. After months of hearing not a peep from distributor Netflix — apart from one cryptic teaser — the highly anticipated Martin Scorsese crime epic finally has a release date window, and it’s something to be truly thankful for.

Producer Irwin Winkler confirmed that The Irishman release date has been set for Thanksgiving of this year. In an interview with Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal podcast, Winkler revealed the release date window of Thanksgiving 2019, though he did not supply the specific release date or whether the film will get an initial theatrical debut before heading to Netflix in the following weeks, like last year’s Oscar contender Roma. But this November release date tracks with Netflix’s serious Oscar campaign for The Irishman, as well as Scorsese’s insistence on perfecting the film’s substantial visual effects.

Netflix is reportedly planning to ramp up its Oscar campaign for The Irishman, which the streaming giant is positioning as its best chance to win the coveted Best Picture award. As opposed to last year’s Roma, which broke Netflix day-and-date tradition and received a limited release before it rolled onto the streaming service, Netflix plans to give The Irishman a wide theatrical release to better appeal to wary Academy voters.

If any month is the time to debut a Scorsese gangster flick, it’s November, one of the busiest box office months outside of the summer. But with that month, which is packed with awards contenders and blockbusters alike, comes heavy competition. Films like Terminator: Dark Fate, Charlie’s Angels, and Disney’s surefire box office giant Frozen 2 are all set for November, with more sure to be announced. But the combination of Scorsese with his longtime collaborators Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci could be the formidable force needed to oppose the big blockbuster remakes and sequels.

Watch this space as we await the official The Irishman release date from Netflix.