Where do you stream movies? The best possible choice would be a TV, but there are some people out there – lunatics, I call them – who stream movies and TV shows on their phones. The Irishman, Martin Scorsese‘s masterful epic, debuted on Netflix over the Thanksgiving holiday, and since it’s streaming, that means someone, somewhere, probably watched this nearly four-hour movie on their phone. As you might expect, Scorsese – a man who cherishes the cinematic experience – doesn’t love the idea of someone watching his latest movie on their phones. But he’s willing to make some exceptions.

While speaking with Peter Travers on his YouTube show, Popcorn With Peter Travers (via Variety), Martin Scorsese strongly urged viewers to not watch The Irishman, or any of his movies, really, on a phone. But an iPad might be okay. “I would suggest — if you ever want to see one of my pictures, or most films — please, please don’t look at it on a phone, please. An iPad, a big iPad, maybe,” said Scorsese.

There you have it: not just any iPad, but a big iPad. I’m sure there will be some youths who scoff at Scorsese for being such a stickler for this sort of thing. That said, I myself have never, ever wanted to watch a full movie on my phone. A YouTube clip? Sure, that’s fine. But the idea of watching an entire movie on such a condensed screen gives me the heebie-jeebies. Especially one of Scorsese’s movies, where it’s important to take in nearly every inch of the screen. Shrinking that down to phone size hinders the quality.

With that in mind, it’s understandable that Scorsese has no interest in making movies specifically for phone screens. “I don’t know how to do it,” he says. “I wish I could, I don’t know how. No, I don’t get it.” In other words, you probably shouldn’t expect a Martin Scorsese Quibi series anytime soon.

Scorsese also addresses the length of The Irishman – something that might seem intimidating to some viewers. The filmmaker hopes, and believes, that people will be able to get through it: “And I know, it’s long — you gotta get up, you gotta go to the bathroom, that sort of thing, I get it — but also at home, I think if you can make a night of it, or an afternoon thereof, and know that you’re not gonna answer the phone or you’re not gonna get up too much, it might work.”