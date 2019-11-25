The Irishman brings together Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci with director Martin Scorsese for the first (and probably last?) time, and that’s a big deal. These guys are all legends, and they’re also all well into their twilight years. The prospect of them coming together for one last hurrah is exciting, and it helps that The Irishman is one of the year’s best movies, too. A new The Irishman featurette highlights how crazy and cool it is to have all these actors together in a new Scorsese epic.

The Irishman Featurette

While Martin Scorsese has worked with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci before, he hasn’t worked with either actor in almost 25 years. On top of that, Pesci had all but retired. Then you have Al Pacino, who – believe it or not – has never worked with Scorsese. Somehow, the stars aligned, and all of these cinematic titans managed to join forces for The Irishman.

This featurette details both how amazing it is to have everyone here working together, and also how perfect they were for their respective roles. It’s not very detailed, and you don’t get much more than few quick soundbites. Still, it’s incredible that this project came to be, and that it’s about to be released to the entire world. The Irishman had actually been knocking around for years as a passion project for De Niro, but there was a period where it seemed like the movie might never be made. Pesci reportedly had to be begged to come out of retirement for the film, and the complex nature of the decades-spanning story required Scorsese to employ complicated de-aging technology. A million things could’ve gone wrong, but thankfully, they didn’t. And best of all: the end result is a knock-out. It’s one of the best films of the year, without question.

The Irishman is now playing in select theaters, and will hit Netflix on November 27, just in time for you to force your family to watch it during Thanksgiving.