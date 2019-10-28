No one in their right mind would keep Al Pacino waiting, but that’s what Stephen Graham‘s Anthony Provenzano does in a recently released clip from Martin Scorsese‘s mob epic, The Irishman. And understandably, he gets chewed out by Pacino’s powerful Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa in a monologue that speaks profoundly to the soul of every punctual person. Watch The Irishman clip below.

The Irishman Clip

Punctual people are getting a comeback in pop culture lately. First there was Anna Torv’s Wendy Carr on Mindhunter, who delivered a sharp rant about the importance of being on time to movies. And now there’s Al Pacino’s Jimmy Hoffa, the only man who can lambast a mob boss for being more than 10 minutes late to a meeting. It’s a profoundly satisfying scene that will touch the heart of every punctual person (not that I would know, and now I feel bad, I’m sorry Al Pacino). The new The Irishman clip is a quiet little comedic scene in Scorsese’s crime drama, but the rapid-fire dialogue and the satisfying way that Pacino dresses down Graham’s Anthony Provenzano elevates this little moment to comedy gold.

It’s just one of many disarming funny moments peppered throughout Scorsese’s latest mob masterwork, which stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci in a decades-spanning saga that transcends time and technology. The Irishman received a rapturous reception upon its world premiere at the New York Film Festival, where I and /Film’s Chris Evangelista were blessed with the chance to see it. Chris writes in his review, “This is Scorsese at his most reflective, crafting a masterwork that finds the filmmaker reflecting on everything he’s done, and what it’s all amounted to,” and I wholeheartedly agree.

The Irishman will open in limited release on November 1, 2019 before it premieres on Netflix on November 27, 2019.