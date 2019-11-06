The trailer for The Invisible Man is appearing tomorrow, but for now, how about a first look? Official images for Leigh Whannell‘s new take on the classic Universal horror movie are here, and they promise bad things are in store for Elisabeth Moss. Also: Whannell talks about how he tried to make the most grounded version of this story possible while also going for something very tense and scary. See The Invisible Man first look, and learn more about the movie, below.

Having failed to launch the Dark Universe with The Mummy, Universal is taking a much different approach to one of their monsters with The Invisible Man. This new adaptation from Upgrade director Leigh Whannell isn’t part of any grand cinematic world-building plan. It’s a self-contained scary movie that attempts to give the material a contemporary spin.

“The image of the Invisible Man in the floating trench coat and the floating sunglasses is one that is clearly etched into the public consciousness,” Whannell told EW. “I wanted to kind of get away from that and make something that was really modern, really grounded, or as grounded as you can be when you’re dealing with a film called The Invisible Man…the script is really a one-woman show. Elisabeth Moss is the centerpiece of the film, and she’s in pretty much every scene. I feel like, if you’re going to hang an entire film on someone’s shoulders, you need an actor as good as Lizzie.”

The EW story comes with a few new looks at the movie, one of which you can see here.

In The Invisible Man, Moss plays “Cecilia Kass, who is trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, portrayed by Oliver Jackson-Cohen from The Haunting of Hill House. Cecilia escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge), and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex dies by suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turn lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”

I’m a big fan of Whannell’s work. In addition to directing Upgrade, he wrote the scripts for films like Saw, Insidious, and of course, the highly underrated Dead Silence. I’m excited to see what he does with this project.

The Invisible Man opens February 28, 2020.