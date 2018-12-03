If there’s one thing Netflix has learned, it’s that people love to watch true crime. It’s an obsession that can’t accurately be explained – time and time again, we tune into grisly stories of horrible real-life murders, and watch rapt, like moths to a flame. In the spirit of giving the people what they want, Netflix is about to debut The Innocent Man, a new docu-series based on John Grishams only true crime book. Watch The Innocent Man trailer below.

The Innocent Man Trailer

In 2010, John Grisham – an author well-known for his fiction focused on lawyers – published his one and only true crime story, The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town. The book focuses on Ron Williamson, who seemed destine to become a major league baseball player. But his dreams of sports stardom were shattered, leading to a spiral filled with drinking and drugs. In 1982, a cocktail waitress was murdered close to Ron’s home, and Ron was eventually convicted of the crime and sentenced to death. But the evidence was flimsy and even tainted. This sounds very similar to Netflix’s Making a Murderer, but Ron Williamson’s guilt (or lack thereof) seems a lot more cut and dry than Steven Avery’s.

Based on the footage here, The Innocent Man is following heavily in the footsteps of the iconic true crime doc The Thin Blue Line, in which an innocent was sent to jail for murdering a cop. The blend of news clippings and stylish re-enactments have become commonplace for true crime, but The Thin Blu Line pioneered them.

The Innocent Man is streaming globally on Netflix December 14, 2018.