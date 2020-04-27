Now that she’s done with a galaxy far, far away, Daisy Ridley is going to try to solve a murder. Ridley is in talks to star in The Ice Beneath Her, a Girl with the Dragon Tattoo/Gone Girl-style story of two cops and a civilian trying to get to the bottom of a murder mystery in which an unidentified woman was found beheaded in a wealthy suburban home. Radio Silence, the filmmaker collective behind Ready or Not, is attached to helm.

Deadline has the scoop that Daisy Ridley is in talks to star in The Ice Beneath Her. The film will be based on the book of the same name, by Swedish author Camilla Grebe. Here’s a detailed synopsis:

Winter’s chill has descended on Stockholm as police arrive at the scene of a shocking murder. An unidentified woman lies beheaded in a posh suburban home—a brutal crime made all the more disturbing by its uncanny resemblance to an unsolved killing ten years earlier. But this time there’s a suspect: the charismatic and controversial chain-store CEO Jesper Orre, who owns the home but is nowhere to be found. To homicide detectives Peter Lindgren and Manfred Olsson, nothing about the suave, high-profile businessman—including a playboy reputation and rumors of financial misdeeds—suggests he conceals the dark heart and twisted mind of a cold-blooded killer. In search of a motive, Lindgren and Olsson turn to the brilliant criminal profiler Hanne Lagerlind-Schön. Once a valued police asset, now marooned in unhappy retirement and a crumbling marriage, she’s eager to exercise her keen skills again—and offer the detectives a window into the secret soul of Jesper Orre. But they’re not the only ones searching. Two months before, Emma Bohman, a young clerk at Orre’s company, chanced to meet the charming chief executive, and romance swiftly bloomed. Almost as quickly as the passionate affair ignited, it was over when Orre inexplicably disappeared. One staggering misfortune after another followed, leaving Emma certain that her runaway lover was to blame and transforming her confusion and heartbreak into anger. Now, pursuing the same mysterious man for different reasons, Emma and the police are destined to cross paths in a chilling dance of obsession, vengeance, madness, and love gone hellishly wrong.

The Deadline story doesn’t specify, but I’m guessing Ridley is being sought after to play the Emma Bohman role. Caitlin Parrish, a writer on shows like Under the Dome and Supergirl, adapted the novel into a screenplay. Radio Silence, the filmmaking trio of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella, are set to direct and produce. Ready or Not was a blast, and I’m eager to see Ridley get more non-Star Wars work, so fingers crossed that this turns out well.