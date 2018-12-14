Jordan Peele is steadily becoming one of the busiest men in Hollywood, spearheading not only the highly anticipated Twilight Zone reboot at CBS All Access, but a new Nazi-hunting series under Amazon that could star Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman. Titled The Hunt, the ’70s-set series has been giving a 10-episode order by Amazon and is currently eyeing Lerman as the lead.

Collider reports that Logan Lerman is in talks to star in The Hunt, a series created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele. Weil will act as showrunner alongside Nikki Toscano, and the two of them will join Peele as executive producers along with Sonar’s Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni, and Monkeypaw’s Win Rosenfeld.

Here is the plot of the series according to Collider:

The Hunt is set in the late ’70s and based on an original idea by Weil, though he’s drawing from real-life events. Sources say that Lerman nearing a deal to play Jonah Heidelbaum, a young man seeking vengeance when he finds himself swept into a secret group known as The Hunters, who are devoted to rooting out Nazi officials who now live in America under assumed identities.

Peele is juggling several projects at the moment after his breakout success with Get Out, for which he won a screenwriting Oscar, and aligning himself with promising talent is a good idea. His Twilight Zone reboot continues to collect high-profile actors, with John Cho and Steven Yeun recently boarding, and Lerman is a great young actor waiting for his second wind.

I was one of the few who saw Percy Jackson & The Olympians before the YA phenomenon fizzled out, and while the movie itself was shaky, Lerman was the consummate star. The 26-year-old actor has impressed me in supporting roles in prestige dramas as well, such as 2014’s Fury and 2007’s 3:10 to Yuma. He could easily lead a series with a timely and potent premise such as this, and it will be exciting to see where his career goes.