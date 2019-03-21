The Hummingbird Project hopes to expose the “ruthless edge of our increasingly digital world.” The film focuses on two cousins trying to win big in the world of high-frequency trading, a complicated subject I won’t pretend I’m smart enough to understand. It all comes down to quick timing – milliseconds, really. In a Hummingbird Project infographic below, the ins and outs of high-frequency trading are boiled down for you to obsess over.

In The Hummingbird Project, “cousins Vincent and Anton are players in the high-stakes game of high-frequency trading, where winning is measured in milliseconds. Their dream is to build a straight fiber-optic cable line between Kansas and New Jersey, making them millions, but nothing is straightforward for this flawed pair. Anton is the brains, Vincent is the hustler, and together they push each other and everyone around them to the breaking point with their daring adventure.”

The infographic above breaks down what the characters are hoping to achieve in the film. The New York Stock Exchange averages $169 billion traded daily, and high-frequency traders can send and receive data in 17 milliseconds. If you could sell each share for 1 cent cheaper than your completion, you could make $500 million per year. But to do that, you’d need to increase the trading, and send data at the speed of 16 milliseconds. So…good luck with that.

In other news, I received some rather unique swag from The Hummingbird Project recently. A chainsaw. Yes, that’s right, an actual, working chainsaw:

I have received chainsaw swag pic.twitter.com/9NGTFudBD8 — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) March 7, 2019

I’m not sure what I’m going to do with this, but hopefully this chainsaw helps me make $500 million per year. The Hummingbird Project is now playing in select theaters, and expanding to more soon.

