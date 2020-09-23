We don’t want to speak too soon, but it seems like maybe we’ve finally gotten all the streaming services that we need. Now’s the time for them all to fight each other for dominance, and the folks behind Honest Trailers are helping them out by taking the first shots. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, CBS All Access, YouTube, Quibi and more all get skewered as the Honest Trailer for Every Streaming Service takes shots at every single one of them. Watch below.

The Honest Trailer for Every Streaming Service

Netflix may have created a few modern television favorites, breathed new life into the romantic comedy, and allowed auteur filmmakers to make the movies that were too expensive for studios to pay for, but they also can’t seem to stop spending money on shows that they’re canceling far too soon. Plus, does anyone remember when they tried to rebrand their DVD mail subscription as Qwikster?

Hulu offers you the most options when it comes to streaming. They’ve got a subscription with ads, one without ads, and one with live TV. Plus, you can add premium channels like HBO, Showtime, Starz, and – hey, wait a minute. Isn’t this just cable? Son of a bitch, they tricked us.

Then there’s Amazon Prime, which started off as nothing more than a way to get free two-day shipping on all the junk in your house that you probably don’t need. So it’s kinda perfect that Amazon Prime’s streaming service has one of the worst collections of movies and TV shows out of any streaming service. It’s like they got a lightning deal on crap.

As for the rest of the streaming services, well, you’ll just have to watch above for the rest of the streaming roast. Trust me, it’s worth it, especially when they rag on Peacock and Quibi, though since the service is failing to spectacularly, they admit that flogging the latter is starting to feel like making fun of a sick dog. But that sick dog will get sold for a ton of money, so whatever.