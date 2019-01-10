If there’s one thing horror movies have taught us, it’s that children should be avoided at all costs. The Hole in the Ground is the latest film to feature a creepy kid, and it looks fantastic. This Irish horror film follows a woman who thinks her son is not who he seems. It looks spooky as hell, and the newly released trailer features a disgusting close-up of the scary kid slurping up pasta (terrifying!). Watch The Hole in the Ground trailer below.

The Hole In the Ground Trailer

The Hole in the Ground was already somewhere on my list of things I hope to see at Sundance this year, but after this trailer, it might have jumped to the top. I’m in love with this trailer – it’s ominous, atmospheric, and exactly the type of creepy shit I gravitate towards. Let me at it. Here’s the official synopsis:

Sarah (Seána Kerslake) moves her precocious son, Chris (James Quinn Markey), to a secluded new home in a rural town, trying to ease his apprehensions as they hope for a fresh start after a difficult past. But after a startling encounter with a mysterious new neighbour, Sarah’s nerves are set on edge. Chris disappears in the night into the forest behind their house, and Sarah discovers an ominous, gaping sinkhole while searching for him. Though he returns, some disturbing behavioural changes emerge, and Sarah begins to worry that the boy who came back is not her son.

There’s a little Babadook DNA here, what with a mother struggling to deal with her child. I will say that the kid in this movie seems a lot less annoying than the kid in The Babadook, which is a plus in my book. And while the focus here seems to be on Sarah’s creepy son, there’s clearly a lot more going on as well. What’s the deal with the huge sinkhole? Why does that woman smash her head against a car window? Why does Chris eat spaghetti in such a creepy way? We’ll have to wait to find out these answers.

The Hole in the Ground comes from writer-director Lee Cronin, with a cast that includes Seána Kerslake, James Cosmo, Kati Outinen, and James Quinn Markey. Indie powerhouse A24, who delivered last year’s excellent Hereditary, are distributing The Hole in the Ground in the U.S. March 1, but first it will have its premiere at this month’s Sundance Film Festival.