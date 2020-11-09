The Hardy Boys are back, in Hulu form. The classic stories about two brothers solving mysteries are getting a modern-day update via this new Hulu series, in which brother Frank (16) and Joe (12) Hardy “set out to uncover the truth behind the recent tragedy that has changed their lives, and in doing so, uncover something much more sinister.” Watch The Hardy Boys trailer below.

The Hardy Boys Trailer

The Hardy Boys have been around since 1927, originating as book characters created by Edward Stratemeyer. Eventually, a team of ghostwriters took over the series, all of them writing under the pseudonym Franklin W. Dixon. There have been several different TV adaptations based on the books, and now here comes another, via Hulu.

This new Hardy Boys series stars Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot as the sleuthing brothers. Here’s the synopsis (via People):

When a family tragedy strikes, Frank, 16, and Joe, 12, move from the big city to their parents’ hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. While staying with their Aunt Trudy (Bea Santos), their summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, detective Fenton Hardy (Big Little Lies’ James Tupper) has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their dad may be onto something, the boys and some friends take it upon themselves to start their own investigation — and everyone in town is a suspect.

“We meet Frank and Joe at the beginning, the origin story of the boys we know and love from the books,” said Rohan Campbell. “This particular chapter is full of friendship, family, adventure and a ton of heart, and we join the boys on one of their toughest journeys through brotherhood. We get to be right there with them as they step into the unknown.”

“The Hardy Boys is a mix of a bunch of different genres. But the main aspect of the show is a classic whodunit, so just when you think you’ve got it figured out, there’s a twist,” added Alexander Elliot “There’s also a lot of comedy and action, but at times it can get dark and dramatic. So it’s pretty much a blend of everything you would want in one show.”

Based on the trailer above, The Hardy Boys is taking its material somewhat seriously. There’s no Riverdale-style camp here – just a straightforward story about two brothers trying to solve a mystery.

“While we’re excited to bring a fresh new take on The Hardy Boys, we also wanted to evoke a sense of nostalgia. The series remains true to the quintessential Hardy Boys themes of brotherly love, friendship, and of course, mystery-solving,” said executive producer Joan Lambur.

The Hardy Boys premieres on Hulu December 4.