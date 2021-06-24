Regina King. Idris Elba. LaKeith Stanfield. Jonathan Majors. Zazie Beetz. Delroy Lindo. Those names should be enough to get you excited for The Harder They Fall, the exceptionally star-studded Western from director Jeymes Samuel. But if they aren’t enough, check out the trailer for the Netflix Western, and revel in watching some of our greatest Black actors currently working today shoot up a train, a town, and plenty of other places. Watch The Harder They Fall trailer below.

The Harder They Fall Trailer

Netflix has debuted the trailer for its “new school Western,” perhaps described as such because it’s the rare Western with an entirely Black-led cast. And what a cast it is: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Regina King, Idris Elba, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole star in The Harder They Fall, second directorial feature from writer-director Jeymes Samuel. The filmmaker made his debut with another Western, 2013’s They Die by Dawn, which starred Rosario Dawson and Giancarlo Esposito.

And this time, he’s gathered a murderer’s row for The Harder They Fall, which stars Majors as an outlaw who seeks revenge against his enemy Rufus Black (Elba), a plot that can end the only way a Western can: with a good old shoot ’em up. And based on the trailer, that shoot-out will look stylish and star-studded as hell.

Samuel co-writes The Harder They Fall with Boaz Yakin, best known as the director of Remember the Titans and screenwriter of Now You See Me. Samuel also produces with Jay-Z, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender. Bender is famous for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino on films such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Inglorious Basterds.

Here is the synopsis for The Harder They Fall:

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose. Directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel, and featuring a red hot soundtrack and a stunning all-star cast, including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba revenge has never been served colder.

The Harder They Fall will open in select theaters and stream on Netflix this fall.