Hulu’s harrowing The Handmaid’s Tale features music from composer Adam Taylor (August: Osage County, Meadowland), and we’re debuting an exclusive track from Taylor’s score. The track is included on the upcoming The Handmaid’s Tale (Deluxe Edition) soundtrack, due out this month. Hear the exclusive debut from The Handmaid’s Tale soundtrack below.

The Handmaid’s Tale Soundtrack

Lakeshore Records will release The Handmaid’s Tale (Deluxe Edition) – Original HULU Series Soundtrack digitally on August 2. The soundtrack features the hit Hulu show’s original score by composer Adam Taylor, including a bonus track, “Mom’s Got Work,” from the opening of the first episode of season 3. That’s the track we’re debuting above.

In The Handmaid’s Tale, “a woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.” That woman is June, aka Offred, played by Elisabeth Moss. “Score is so integral to any project,” said Moss. “The best composers know how to elevate but not distract, and the best scores match the emotions of the scene. That’s what Adam does. He finds the heart of a scene and illuminates that. The music becomes an extension of the performance.”

“This season [season 3], Offred is empowered because she’s pregnant,” said Taylor. “We see other characters start to push against the system as well, and as a result, I started to write more for orchestra, more uplifting pieces, more grand sounding. I think of the orchestra as the sound of humanity in the midst of everything. We’re seeing more shades of these characters, outside of the identities that have been forced on them. Last season, they were shrouded in dark tones.”

Season 3 is “driven by June’s resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds. Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: ‘Blessed be the fight.'”

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, and Bradley Whitford. The soundtrack tracklist is below.

Deluxe Edition Track List

01. Escapes Within – Adam Taylor & Elisabeth Moss

02. Chased

03. River Walk

04. Ofglen and Offred

05. He Wants To See You

06. The Smell of Caves – Adam Taylor & Elisabeth Moss

07. Descending

08. Nick and Offred

09. Offred Explores Her Room

10. Moira and June Escape

11. Their First Time

12. Felt Like Love

13. They Were Once Madly in Love

14. It’s Happening

15. Promenade of Stolen Children

16. Forbidden Love

17. He’s Alive

18. Mom’s Got Work