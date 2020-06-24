“Change never comes easy,” June muses in The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 teaser, which feels like a bit of an understatement for the bleak, slow-moving dystopian Hulu series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. But the plodding drama series promises the long-awaited revolution against the totalitarian regime of Gilead, though we will still have to wait until next year to see it play out. Watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 teaser below.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Teaser

Hulu has released the first The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 teaser on the heels of reports that the fourth season has been delayed to 2021. But despite production being put on pause by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Hulu was able to gather enough new footage to put together a minute-and-a-half teaser, which recaps the last season and gives us a peek at the fourth one. But from the looks of things, the wheels may finally be turning on June’s long-awaited revolution that she has been promising since season 2. After leading a rescue of the children of Gilead in season 3, June is looking to dismantle Gilead as we know it (maybe, though at the pace that this show goes, she may only dismantle our mental states even further).

But there are promising appearances by Bradley Whitford’s Commander Joseph Lawrence and Ann Dowd’s Aunt Lydia, who both speak of June’s revolutionary actions — Lawrence approvingly, and Aunt Lydia with her typically chilling, hell-and-brimstone manner. June is “beyond redemption,” Aunt Lydia says in the teaser.

The Handmaid’s Tale delivered a frustratingly uneven third season that turned me off watching the show almost completely, due to its unrelentingly bleak tone and sluggish pacing. It withholds too much and rarely delivers on the fiery messages of revolution Moss’ character June gives — though Moss never fails to give a tremendous performance. But perhaps season 4 could change that. We’ll have to see when The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 comes to Hulu in 2021.