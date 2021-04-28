Hulu has answered the prayers of The Handmaid’s Tale fans. The first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 have released early on Hulu Tuesday, a day before the originally planned release today. The rest of the 10-episode season will be released weekly.

The first three episodes of the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale — “Pigs,” “Nightshade,” and “The Crossing” — are now available to stream on Hulu. The cast of The Handmaid’s Tale announced the early launch in a video on Twitter.

“I know you’ve been waiting patiently for Season 4. Well guess what, I have some good news. The first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale are available right now,” the cast says together. Star Elisabeth Moss leads the video, with cast members Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger chiming in.

?THIS IS NOT A DRILL ? Here's a special Season 4 message from The #HandmaidsTale cast. pic.twitter.com/7uvdAhHFmm — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) April 28, 2021

In The Handmaid’s Tale season 4, “June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

The fourth season picks up right after the events of season 3, which aired in 2019. The Emmy-winning show has already been renewed for a fifth season, which showrunner Bruce Miller is looking forward to exploring, with no end-game in sight for the series.

“I certainly don’t [have a number of seasons in mind],” Miller told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the season 4 release. “I always thought I did and that, I think, is a pandemic change. I thought I had a beginning, a middle and an end — and I still feel like I very much have an end — it’s just that I’m finding more interesting paths along the way and more interesting things to do as we move towards more fascinating parts of the story.”

Miller, however, has started thinking about June’s part in The Testaments, Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale sequel also coming to Hulu.

“I’m hoping that we move onto The Testaments, but that it isn’t as much of a numbers game of, ‘When do you want to end this?’ Because now I do feel like this is just the beginning of a bunch of interesting threads, so June will probably be part of those stories as well,” Miller said, continuing, “So, June’s story may not completely wrap up with The Handmaid’s Tale, I don’t know. I have an ending for June’s story; whether that comes in The Handmaid’s Tale or comes when we’re in another show may be a question. But, I read the novel; I know how it ends.”

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 is streaming now on Hulu, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.