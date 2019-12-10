The Grudge is taking its hard “R” rating seriously. Sony has released a gnarly red band trailer for its reboot of The Grudge, which is directed by The Eyes of My Mother filmmaker Nicolas Pesce and stars an impressive cast including Andrea Riseborough, John Cho, and Betty Gilpin. But the star of this new red band trailer is none other than horror genre stalwart Lin Shaye, who has become a new-age scream queen in the past decade. Shaye, and of course, Cho’s naked torso, get quite a bit of screen time in the nightmarishly violent new red band trailer. Watch The Grudge trailer below.

The Grudge Trailer – Red Band

The Grudge takes a cue from It: Chapter 2 by letting a creepy extended scene play out in full for the first two minutes of the trailer. In the scene, Riseborough’s detective enters the house next door to where a young mother had murdered her whole family, looking to ask standard questions of the neighbor but instead discovering a whole new host of horrors. It’s just the appetizer for the very bloody, very disturbing scenes that follow in the trailer: gouged eyes, dismembered hands, sawed-off heads.

But don’t look away for too long, lest you’ll miss the steamy shot of John Cho taking a shower. We’ve seen this sequence before, of course, but not for such an uninterrupted amount of time. It makes up for some of the stomach-churning imagery that just preceded it, though not for long: we get that iconic shot of Cho’s character washing his hair only for a hand to emerge from the back of his head.

Here is the synopsis for The Grudge:

After a young mother murders her family in her own house, a single mother and detective tries to investigate and solve the case. Later, she discovers the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.

The Grudge opens in theaters on January 3, 2020.