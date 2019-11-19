What can we expect from the new The Grudge? According to producer Sam Raimi, a “much more intense experience” than any Grudge film before. This new The Grudge featurette has a glimpse at some creepy scenes from the new movie, as well as the cast talking up how damn scary it all is. While it’s in their best interest to talk this project up, you have to admit that the footage on display here does indeed look creeptastic.

The Grudge Featurette

Is there any buzz for the new Grudge? I can’t tell, but I remain cautiously optimistic. While there wasn’t exactly a huge need for a Grudge reboot, the talent involved with this project is too good to ignore. The cast includes Andrea Riseborough, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, and more, and – most promising of all – comes from director Nicolas Pesce, the filmmaker responsible for the nightmarish The Eyes of My Mother.

Pesce only pops-up briefly in this featurette, while producer Sam Raimi (who also produced the previous Grudge reboot) gets to do most of the talking. Raimi promises a movie that both ties into the original Grudge while also opening the story up for all-new thrills and chills. It definitely looks as if we’re in for something new here and not a retread of the same old thing. That’s good! And after the box office stumbles of Men In Black: International and the recent Charlie’s Angels, Sony is in need of a hit. And horror continues to draw a crowd.

In The Grudge, “a single mother and young detective, Muldoon (Andrea Riseborough), discovers that a suburban house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Now, she runs to save herself and her son from demonic spirits from the cursed house in her neighborhood.”

The Grudge will give you the creeps on January 3, 2020.