When you’ve got Lin Shaye in a horror movie, you know you’re in for some thrills. The horror stalwart has become an unusual new scream queen in recent years, with roles in the Insidious movies and Oujia. Now she’s lending her genre star power to The Grudge, a remake directed by The Eyes of My Mother filmmaker Nicolas Pesce. As the film hits theaters this weekend, Sony Pictures has released a new The Grudge clip showing Shaye playing a rather creepy game of peekaboo. Watch The Grudge clip below.

The Grudge Clip

ComingSoon.Net debuted The Grudge clip, which follows Lorna Moody (Jackie Weaver) as she attempts to communicate with an unstable elderly woman, Faith Matheson (Shaye), whose strange behavior had begun to worry her husband (Frankie Faison). As Lorna gently tries to speak with Faith, Faith ignores her until she spots something in front of her that no one else sees. Smiling, Faith plays peekaboo with this invisible entity, who she calls “Melinda.” Based on the history of this franchise, I get the feeling that this isn’t an imaginary friend as much as it is a vengeful ghost.

The Grudge is a reboot of the 2004 horror movie The Grudge, itself an American remake of the 2002 Japanese movie Ju-On: The Grudge. In addition to directing the film, Pesce co-writes The Grudge with Jeff Buhler. Sam Raimi, who produced the first two installments of the American remakes trilogy, is producing alongside Rob Tapert for Ghost House. The Grudge also stars John Cho, Demian Bichir, and Andrea Riseborough.

The Grudge opens in theaters on January 3, 2020.