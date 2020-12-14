Ana de Armas will reunite with former costars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans for The Grey Man, an upcoming Netflix spy movie that the Russo Brothers hope to turn into an entire franchise. De Armas previously worked with Gosling on Blade Runner 2049 and Evans on Knives Out. The Grey Man is based on the book series by Mark Greaney and follows a freelance assassin being hunted by a former colleague.

Deadline has the scoop that Ana de Armas has joined The Grey Man cast alongside former co-stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The Russo Brothers are set to direct the project, which is said to be Netflix’s most expensive movie to date. The Russos also wrote the script, with their Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely also contributing.

The Grey Man is adapted from the novel by Mark Greaney, and sets up a “deadly duel between killers as a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry (Gosling) is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry’s at the CIA.” When the film was first announced, Anthony Russo said: “The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors, who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do. For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us.”

The Grey Man book is the first in a series, and eight sequels followed: On Target (2010), Ballistic (2011), Dead Eye (2013), Back Blast (2016), Gunmetal Gray (2017), Agent in Place (2018), Mission Critical (2019), and One Minute Out (2020). Needless to say, the Russos, who are no strangers to sequels, hope to turn this into a full-fledged Netflix movie franchise. “The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it,” Joe Russo said. “We have all committed to the first movie and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling’s characters gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down.”

There’s no word yet on who de Armas is playing, but at this point, I’d watch Ana de Armas read the phone book. This won’t be de Armas’ first entry into a spy franchise, either – she also has a role in the upcoming Bond flick No Time to Die.