David Lowery‘s fantasy epic The Green Knight will finally arrive this summer after being delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a highly-anticipated film the features Dev Patel as a knight on a quest, and it’s full of magic, monsters, and talking animals. In short, it looks pretty damn great. Below you can learn everything you need to know about The Green Knight before it opens.

The Green Knight Release Date And Where You Can Watch It

The Green Knight release date is set for July 30, 2021. It will be exclusive to theaters, at least at first. The Green Knight was originally supposed to premiere at SXSW in 2020, but SXSW ended up being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the movie was still locked for a May 29, 2020 release. But as the pandemic continued to spread, A24 eventually pulled the movie from its release calendar for 2020. Folks hungry for the flick kept hoping the studio would drop the film onto streaming, but A24 held out and finally decided on a 2021 release date.

What is The Green Knight?

The Green Knight is a fantasy epic inspired by the poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. The poem is from the late 14th-century, and its author remains a mystery. In fact, it wasn’t even given the title of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight until much later. The poem is part of the Arthurian legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and draws on Welsh, Irish and English stories along with the French chivalric tradition.

The Green Knight Synopsis

Here’s the Green Knight synopsis:

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Green Knight Director, Crew, and More

The Green Knight comes from David Lowery, the director of A Ghost Story, Pete’s Dragon, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, and The Old Man and the Gun. Lowery also wrote the script. While making the film, director David Lowery drew on influences from movies such as Andrei Rublev, Willow, War and Peace, Hammer horror movies, Ladyhawke, Dragonslayer, and Henry V. Ley Line Entertainment, Bron Studios, and Sailor Bear are the production companies, with A24 distributing. The film features music from frequent Lowery collaborator Daniel Hart, and cinematography from Andrew Droz Palermo, who shot You’re Next.

The Green Knight Cast

The Green Knight cast features Dev Patel as Sir Gawain; Alicia Vikander as Lady / Esel; Joel Edgerton as Lord; Sarita Choudhury as Mother; Sean Harris as King Arthur; Kate Dickie as Queen Guinevere; Barry Keoghan as Scavenger; Ralph Ineson as the Green Knight; and Erin Kellyman as Winfred.

There’s also a talking fox in the movie, so that’s another thing to look out for.

The Green Knight Trailer